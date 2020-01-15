|
BENNETT
Raymond
'Ray'
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday 5th January 2020 aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband and all round family man. He was a stalwart of the community and will be sadly missed. Funeral service will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Friday 24th January at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Ray for M.A.G.P.A.S may be made at the service. George James & Son(inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs PE15 9LT. Tel. 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020