Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Bailey & Son
55 Lynn Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 3DE
01945 584762
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
14:15
Trinity Methodist Church
Wisbech
View Map

Raymond BRISTON

Notice Condolences

Raymond BRISTON Notice
BRISTON

Raymond John

(Ray)

On 12th February 2020, aged 86 years. Sadly passed away after a short illness. A dearly loved husband to Myra, loving father of Andrew and Christopher, a much loved father in law, brother and brother in law. Ray will be sadly missed by all who knew him. His funeral service shall take place on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at Trinity Methodist Church, Wisbech at 2:15pm followed by a committal service at Fenland Crematorium, March.Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, for Help For Hero's may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -