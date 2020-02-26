|
|
BRISTON
Raymond John
(Ray)
On 12th February 2020, aged 86 years. Sadly passed away after a short illness. A dearly loved husband to Myra, loving father of Andrew and Christopher, a much loved father in law, brother and brother in law. Ray will be sadly missed by all who knew him. His funeral service shall take place on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at Trinity Methodist Church, Wisbech at 2:15pm followed by a committal service at Fenland Crematorium, March.Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, for Help For Hero's may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020