Chatteris Independent Funeral Services
25AA High Street
Chatteris, Cambridgeshire PE16 6BG
01354 696740
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
13:30
St Peter and St Pauls Church
RAYMOND HICKS

RAYMOND HICKS Notice
HICKS

Lieut Commander Raymond (Ray) MBE (Mil) RN

Passed away peacefully at his home with family and friends around him. Devoted husband and father of Joan and Stephanie also dear friends of Dave and Carol. Funeral Services to be held at St Peter and St Pauls Church on 5th December 2019 at 1.30pm. Followed by

private Cremation. Family flowers only. Donations for the Centre Point Charity may be made at the service or sent to Chatteris Independent Funeral Services 27a High Street, Chatteris, PE16 6BQ Tel: 01354 696740
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019
