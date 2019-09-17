|
SKEELS
Raymond 'Ray'
Suddenly on 5th September 2019 after failing health, Raymond (Ray) passed away aged 91. Beloved husband of Betty (Rose Ellen deceased), loving father of Janet, father-in-law to Paul, devoted grandad to Christopher and Amy, Stuart and Gita and great-grandad to Poppy, Olivia and Amelia. His funeral service shall take place on Thursday 26th September at Fenland Crematorium, March at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Ray for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 17, 2019