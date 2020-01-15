Home

TERRY Raymond Dennis (Bob)

of March passed away on 29th November 2019 aged 83 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Dora and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory will be divided between British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK, and may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020
