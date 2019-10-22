|
TILNEY
Raymond Stanley "Ray"
Passed away suddenly on the 13th October 2019 aged 87 years. Adored husband of Rosemary, loving step father of Sandra and Nicki and a proud grandfather. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday 6th November 2019, 2.30pm at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn. Family flowers only please but donations if desired can be made to the British Heart Foundation at the service or sent c/o W.W.G. West Funeral Home, 1 Love Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 1HP Tel: 01945 584512
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 22, 2019