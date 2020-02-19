|
|
WILSON
Raymond (Ray)
Peacefully on 11th February at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, Raymond (Ray) of Welney. Aged 93 years. The dearly loved husband of the late Margaret and amuch loved dad of Jean and Linda and a dear Father in Law, Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral Service at St Mary's church, Welney on Friday 28th February at 11.30am followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Oakes Court, Downham Market may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent, Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel. 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 19, 2020