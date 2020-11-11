Home

Reg SMITH

Notice Condolences

Reg SMITH Notice
SMITH

Reg

passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 3rd November, aged 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Joyce, adored father to Jeffrey and Colin, father-in-law to Esther and Karen, devoted grandad to Emma, Charlotte and Cristina. Funeral Service private due to current restrictions. Donations if desired for Downham Market Scouts and Guide Hut Funds may be sent c/o A.J.Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following the link to memorygiving.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 11, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
