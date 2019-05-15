Home

Reginald Derrick "Bill" COLMAN

Reginald Derrick "Bill" COLMAN Notice
Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday 3rd May 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Wednesday 22nd May 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Prostate Cancer UK may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 15, 2019
