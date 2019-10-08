|
|
KEY
Reginald Known to his family and friends as Bob sadly on 29th September 2019, aged 99 years at Burman House, Terrington St. John. Beloved husband of the late Gladys, loving father of John, father in law to Vivien and a much loved grandad and great grandad. Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew him. His funeral service shall take place on Monday 21st October 2019 at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn at 1:45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Burman House Amenities Fund may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 8, 2019