Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Bailey & Son
55 Lynn Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 3DE
01945 584762
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
13:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
King's Lynn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald KEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald KEY

Notice Condolences

Reginald KEY Notice
KEY

Reginald Known to his family and friends as Bob sadly on 29th September 2019, aged 99 years at Burman House, Terrington St. John. Beloved husband of the late Gladys, loving father of John, father in law to Vivien and a much loved grandad and great grandad. Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew him. His funeral service shall take place on Monday 21st October 2019 at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn at 1:45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Burman House Amenities Fund may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.