LOWTHER Reginald 'Reg'

was sadly taken from us on 6th May 2020, aged 86 years. Much loved Husband of Doreen, loving Dad to Brian and Sharon, Father-in-law to Michelle and Dave. He will be very much missed by all his family and friends. A private family funeral will take place and a celebration of Reg's life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory for MAGPAS may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 27, 2020
