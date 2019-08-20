|
|
MELLOY
Reginald James
Suddenly but peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, Reginald James of Tydd St Giles. Aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Jane and a much loved father, father-in-law, grandfather. Funeral Service Tydd St Giles Parish Church on Tuesday 27th August at 2.30pm followed by interment in churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for R.N.I.B. and Masonic Charities may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 20, 2019