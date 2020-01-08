|
|
NORTON
Rex William
Peacefully on 23rd December at his home in Upwell Rex. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen and a much loved dad of Chrissie, Judy, and Paul and a dear grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Tuesday 28th January at 12.00pm -3.00pm. Family Flowers only please. Donations if deserised for Macmillan Cancer Care may be made at the service or sent to A.R. Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel. 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020