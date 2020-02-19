Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
13:00
Tydd St Giles Parish Church

Richard CRAGG

Richard CRAGG Notice
CRAGG

Richard John

Aged 53 years of Whittlesey formerly of Newton. Peacefully on 31st January 2020 at his home. Son of Linda and the late John Cragg, brother of Alison and Sharon. A funeral service will be held at Tydd St Giles Parish Church on Friday 28th February 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a green burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'RSPCA' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200. BLACK ATTIRE OPTIONAL
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 19, 2020
