|
|
CRAGG
Richard John
Aged 53 years of Whittlesey formerly of Newton. Peacefully on 31st January 2020 at his home. Son of Linda and the late John Cragg, brother of Alison and Sharon. A funeral service will be held at Tydd St Giles Parish Church on Friday 28th February 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a green burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'RSPCA' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200. BLACK ATTIRE OPTIONAL
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 19, 2020