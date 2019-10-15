|
|
HALL
Richard Ian
Passed away unexpectedly on 2nd October 2019, age 52. Dearly loved husband of Melanie, much loved dad to Curtis and Megan, devoted son of Dilys and Ian (deceased), dear brother to Beverley, loved uncle of Alex, Andrew and Josh, son-in-law to John and Maureen (deceased), brother-in-law to Gina and Yazmina and Dan. Funeral Service to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd October at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for Spinal Track may be made at the service or sent c/o R H Fayers and Son, King's Lynn.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 15, 2019