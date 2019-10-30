|
|
KNIGHT
Richard (Dick)
On the 21st October, 2019, suddenly at his home in Hunstanton, aged 79 years, formerly of Leverington. Dearly loved husband of Felicity. Loving dad of Richard and Robert. Much loved Gaga of
Emmie and Jesse. A dear father-in-law to Janine and Vanessa. Much loved by his faithful companion Harry. Funeral Service at St Leonard's Church, Leverington on Monday, 11th November, 2019 at 11:00 am followed by PRIVATE cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for SCBU - NICU Fund QEH and Dogs Trust, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 30, 2019