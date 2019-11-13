Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard MEEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard MEEK

Notice Condolences

Richard MEEK Notice
MEEK

Richard on 3rd November 2019, after a short illness, peacefully at Tapping House, aged 74 years, of Fakenham. Will be missed immeasurably by family and his many friends, far and wide. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, on Monday 18th November at 11.30am. No flowers by request, donations if desired for MIND (West Norfolk), may be given at the service, or sent to A J Coggles, Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, Kings Lynn, PE30 1NN. Online donations, via www.ajcoggles.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -