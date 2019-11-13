|
MEEK
Richard on 3rd November 2019, after a short illness, peacefully at Tapping House, aged 74 years, of Fakenham. Will be missed immeasurably by family and his many friends, far and wide. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, on Monday 18th November at 11.30am. No flowers by request, donations if desired for MIND (West Norfolk), may be given at the service, or sent to A J Coggles, Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, Kings Lynn, PE30 1NN. Online donations, via www.ajcoggles.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019