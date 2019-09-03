|
Of March passed away suddenly on 15th August 2019 aged 84 years. Dearly loved Husband of Margaret (Margie), much loved Dad of Margaret, Debbie and Richard and a devoted Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral service at St Thomas A Becket Church Ramsey today Wednesday 4th September 2019 at 2.00pm followed by private Interment. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
