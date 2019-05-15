|
Rita passed away peacefully with her family by her side on 23rd April 2019, aged 85 years.
Thomas (Tom) passed away peacefully with his family by his side on 8th May 2019, aged 89 years.
A loving Husband and Wife and devoted parents, grandparents and friends of many. Funeral Service for them both will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 20th May 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Rita and Tom will be divided between the East Anglian Air Ambulance and RNLI and may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 15, 2019