Rita COLEMAN

Rita COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN

Rita Lilian

Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn on Thursday 30th July 2020, Rita, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved mum of Anne (deceased) and Mary. Mother-in-law of Malcolm and Dean. Nan of Jack, Becky and James. A devoted sister. Due to current circumstances a private family service will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Shouldham Ward Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director Pinfold Lodge, Pinfold Road, Upwell PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 12, 2020
