FREEMAN
Rita
of March passed away suddenly on 8th November 2019 at Swan House Chatteris aged 78 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Tony and she will be missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019