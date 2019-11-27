Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
of March passed away suddenly on 8th November 2019 at Swan House Chatteris aged 78 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Tony and she will be missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 27, 2019
