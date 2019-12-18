|
WOODHOUSE
Rita Aline passed away peacefully at her home in Leverington on Saturday 7th December 2019, aged 82 years. Her funeral service is to be held at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 2.30pm. Flowers are welcome, and donations for Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service, or given via https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries/70931, where memories may also be shared. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 18, 2019