TOWLER
Robert Edward
Unexpectedly on 29th May at Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge, Robert Edward, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Angela and a much loved dad of Helen, Samantha and Roberta. Father-in-law of Adam, Trevor and Gary. A devoted grandad of Thomas, Carla, Hannah, Natasha, Scott, Victoria, Luke, Mark, Evie, Ewan, Alex, Zara and Jack. Brother of David and brother-in-Law of Joy. Funeral Service at St Edmunds Church, Emneth on Wednesday 19th June at 2.00pm followed by Interment in Emneth Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for MAGPAS and NCCU, Addenbrookes Hospital may be made at the service or sent to A.R. Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 5, 2019