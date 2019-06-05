Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Towler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward Towler

Notice Condolences

Robert Edward Towler Notice
TOWLER
Robert Edward
Unexpectedly on 29th May at Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge, Robert Edward, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Angela and a much loved dad of Helen, Samantha and Roberta. Father-in-law of Adam, Trevor and Gary. A devoted grandad of Thomas, Carla, Hannah, Natasha, Scott, Victoria, Luke, Mark, Evie, Ewan, Alex, Zara and Jack. Brother of David and brother-in-Law of Joy. Funeral Service at St Edmunds Church, Emneth on Wednesday 19th June at 2.00pm followed by Interment in Emneth Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for MAGPAS and NCCU, Addenbrookes Hospital may be made at the service or sent to A.R. Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.