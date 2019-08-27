Home

Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
14:30
St. Wendreda's Church,
Passed away at home on Sunday 18th August 2019 aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley, much loved father of Clare and Alison and devoted grandpa of Mollie, Elena, Freddie and William. Funeral Service will be held at St. Wendreda's Church, March on Monday 9th September 2019 at 2.30pm followed by Interment at St Mary's Churchyard Doddington. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Royal Papworth Charity may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs. PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 27, 2019
