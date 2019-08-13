|
|
MASKERY
Robert
Passed away peacefully at The Gables Chatteris on 9th August 2019 aged 74 years. A much loved Husband, Father, Father-in-law and Grandad. Funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Robert for Royal Naval Association (March Branch Welfare Fund) may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 13, 2019