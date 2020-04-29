|
|
RUSS Robert 'Bob'
passed away suddenly at Askham Hall on 19th April 2020, aged 90 years. Loving Husband to the late Betty, much loved Dad to Robert, David and Katherine, dear Father-in-law to Lynn, Nicky and Pete, devoted Grandad to John, Becky, Sarah, Kerry and Emily and Great-Grandad to Matthew, Lucy, Abby and Dotty. A private family funeral will take place. Donations in his memory for Christian Aid may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020