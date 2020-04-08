Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
TEUN

Robert John

'Bob'

Aged 68 years of Wisbech formerly of Acton, London. Peacefully on 29th March 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Christine, much loved father of Rob, David and Ben, dear father-in-law and a much loved grandad of Brandon, Daisy, Roscoe, Harry and Kyren. Due to current Government advice a family funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Monday 20th April 2020 at 1.00pm. Donations if desired in Bob's memory for Dementia UK may be sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 8, 2020
