TOWLER
Robert Edward
Angela, Helen, Samantha and Roberta would like to thank everyone for their kind donations, cards and messages of sympathy in memory of a much-loved Husband, Dad and Grandad. Special thanks for the kindness shown by the paramedics who came out to Robert. Many thanks to Rev'd Dawn Mason for a lovely service and to Tony Clingo for the funeral arrangements and Mendis for the excellent buffet. Donations for MAGPAS and NCCU at Addenbrookes Hospital reached Â£491. This is the only, but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 16, 2019