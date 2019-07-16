Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert TOWLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert TOWLER

Notice

Robert TOWLER Notice
TOWLER

Robert Edward

Angela, Helen, Samantha and Roberta would like to thank everyone for their kind donations, cards and messages of sympathy in memory of a much-loved Husband, Dad and Grandad. Special thanks for the kindness shown by the paramedics who came out to Robert. Many thanks to Rev'd Dawn Mason for a lovely service and to Tony Clingo for the funeral arrangements and Mendis for the excellent buffet. Donations for MAGPAS and NCCU at Addenbrookes Hospital reached Â£491. This is the only, but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.