WILLIAMSON Robert 'Bob'
Of March, passed away peacefully on 15th September 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Christine, much loved dad of Trevor and Colin and a dear father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, March on Friday 4th October 2019 at 10.30am followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family flowers only, donations in his memory will be divided between the British Heart Foundation and East Anglian Air Ambulance and may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 24, 2019