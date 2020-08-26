|
HEELEY
Robin 'Robbie'
Aged 66 years of Walsoken
Peacefully passed away on 18th August 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Much loved brother to Mick, uncle to Tracy and Martin and friend to many. Sadly, due to current restrictions a family only service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 7th September at 9.30am. Donations if desired for 'Cancer Research' may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or send to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 26, 2020