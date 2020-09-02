|
PURSER Rodney William 'Rod'
Sadly taken from us, on Wednesday 19th August, 2020, aged 87, at The Sue Ryder Hospice, Peterborough, following a short illness, and surrounded by his family. Devoted Husband to the late Deanna. Loved and cherished Father of Mark and David. Much loved Uncle to Sue, Andy and their families. Dear friend of Pat. Great friend and highly respected by many. Due to current circumstances and restrictions, sadly, private funeral service for close family only to take place at St Peter's Church, March, on Tuesday 8th September, 2020. Following which interment will take place in Eastwood Cemetery at 2.30pm. Those wishing to support the family or pay their respects to Rod, may wish to line the route between the Church and the Cemetery at 2.15pm. Family flowers only, donations in Rod's memory will be divided between Macmillan Cancer Support and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall and may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 2, 2020