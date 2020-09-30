|
PURSER
Rodney 'Rod'
sadly taken from us on 19th August 2020. Mark and David Purser would like to thank everybody who sent cards and emails expressing condolences at their sad loss. Having received in excess of 300 cards and emails conveying such kind personal thoughts and sharing happy memories, and whilst they would love to, it would be almost impossible to reply and thank everyone individually. With this in mind they would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their kindness from which they have taken a great deal of comfort.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 30, 2020