SAUNDERS Rodney (Ozey) of March, passed away suddenly on 29th June 2020 at his home, aged 78 years. Dearly loved Husband of Miriam, much loved Dad of Karen, Father-in-law of Paul, devoted Grandad of Jodie and Ashley and a dear Brother, Brother-in-law and friend of many. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral will take place on Friday 24th July 2020. The cortege will leave his home at 2.15pm to enable friends and neighbours to pay their respects. Donations in his memory for Mercheford House Donation Fund may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 15, 2020
