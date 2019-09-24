|
|
LEE
Roger 'Hippy'
Aged 50 years
of Wisbech St Mary. Passed away suddenly on Friday 20th September 2019 whilst in St Thomas' Hospital, London.Dearly loved partner of Nicola, devoted father-in-law of Katerina (Kat), Brandon, Shania and Casey, beloved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. A friend to all he knew. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 4th October 2019 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in Roger's memory for 'St Thomas's ICU and Macmillian' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 24, 2019