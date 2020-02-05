|
RICHARDSON
Roger 'Squib'
From Chatteris, passed away peacefully onMonday 27th January 2020, at Hinchingbrooke hospital aged 72 years. A loving and much loved Dad to Vince, Maxine and Michelle, a very special Grandad to Joely, Carl, Cameron, Grant and Jack. The Funeral Service will be at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 17th February 2020 at 11:30am. Family flowers only by request, but donations in Roger's Memory are for Catteris Town Football Club Youth (The Little Lilies) and can be made on the day or sent c/o Swearers Funeral Service, Ramsey, Cambs. PE26 1AL Tel. 01487 812239
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020