|
|
MILLER Ron of March, passed away peacefully on 6th August 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved Husband of Joan, much loved Dad of Brian, Mandy and Steven and a dear Father-in-law, Grandad and Great-Grandad. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in his memory for the British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 19, 2020