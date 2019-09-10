Home

Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
CHARGE Ronald Alfred

Passed away peacefully on Monday 2nd September 2019 at Springfield Care Home, March. Previously of Upwell Park and Norico Bay, aged 94 years. He leaves his loved and dear partner Sylvia. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis and devoted step-dad to Len and step-grandchildren Matthew, Daniel and Katie and great-grandson Freddie. Much loved dad of Ian of a former marriage and dearly loved grandchildren Isabell, Steven and Jed and great-grandchildren Abigail and Michael and special nieces June and Pauline and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 4th October 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, or donations in his memory for the Springfield Social Fund may be made at the service or sent to W & W G West, Love Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 1HP.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019
