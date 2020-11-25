Home

Peacefully on 14th November 2020 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, Ronald Edward (Ron). Dearly loved Husband of the late Bridget. A dear Brother, Brother in Law, Uncle Great Uncle and Great Great Uncle. Ron will be Greatly missed by all his family and friends. Due to Government Regulations Private Cremation Service. Donations in memory of Ron for Diabetes UK may be sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 25, 2020
