W & W G West
Love Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 1HP
01945 584512
Ronald FARLECH

Ronald FARLECH Notice
FARLECH

Ronald

passed away peacefully after a short illness on 1st October 2020 aged 90 years. Loving husband of Janet, he will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. Due to current restrictions the funeral service is restricted to family and close friends only. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be sent direct to RAF Benevolent Fund. All enquiries to W & W G West Funeral Directors, 1 Love Lane, Wisbech PE13 1HP Tel: 01945 584512
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -