HOLLIS
Ronald 'Ron'
Aged 87 years of Wisbech formerly of Friday Bridge. Peacefully on 25th May 2019 whilst in Rose Lodge Care Home. Loving husband of the late Brenda, devoted dad of Sue, father in law of Peter, much loved grandad of Stephen and Andrew, great grandad of Amelia and Olivia and a dearly loved uncle. Ron will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. A funeral service
will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 10 th June 2019 at 9.30 am.Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Arthur Rank Hospice Charity - AHDTC' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 6, 2019