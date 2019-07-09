Home

Sue and family would like to thank relatives and friends for their support, messages of sympathy and kind donations received following the sad loss of Ron. Many thanks to all the staff of Rose Lodge Care Home for making dads last few years happy. Thank you also to Gemma Christina for a lovely service of dad's life, March Golf Club for the catering and to Peter Barnes Funerals for their caring and professional service. Donations in memory of Ron for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity - AHDTC amounted to Â£200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 9, 2019
