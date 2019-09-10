Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Bailey & Son
55 Lynn Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 3DE
01945 584762
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
14:30
All Saints Church
Elm
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald HOLMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald HOLMES

Notice Condolences

Ronald HOLMES Notice
HOLMES

Ronald Paul

'Ron'

Sadly passed away after a short illness on 2nd September 2019, aged 82. Beloved husband of the late Alison, loving dad to Sue and Judy, devoted grandad to Adam and Danielle and great-grandad to Oscar. Ron's funeral service shall take place on Monday 16th September 2019 at All Saints Church, Elm at 2.30pm followed by a committal service at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Shouldham Ward may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.