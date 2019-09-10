|
HOLMES
Ronald Paul
'Ron'
Sadly passed away after a short illness on 2nd September 2019, aged 82. Beloved husband of the late Alison, loving dad to Sue and Judy, devoted grandad to Adam and Danielle and great-grandad to Oscar. Ron's funeral service shall take place on Monday 16th September 2019 at All Saints Church, Elm at 2.30pm followed by a committal service at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Shouldham Ward may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019