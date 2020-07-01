Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Wisbech
Weasenham Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 2RY
01945 475495
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald HOLMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald HOLMES

Notice Condolences

Ronald HOLMES Notice
HOLMES

Ronald William

passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital,

Kings Lynn on Monday 22nd June 2020,

aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Barbara,

adored father of Deborah, he will be very sadly missed by all family and friends. Due to restrictions at the

present time his funeral service is to be attended by immediate family only on Friday 10th July 2020 at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn. Ronald's family would like to

thank everyone for their kind thoughts and messages at this sad time. Family flowers only please, and donations in memory of Ronald for Cancer Research UK may be given via www.cancerresearchuk.org

All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard,

Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY

Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -