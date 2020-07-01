|
|
HOLMES
Ronald William
passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital,
Kings Lynn on Monday 22nd June 2020,
aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Barbara,
adored father of Deborah, he will be very sadly missed by all family and friends. Due to restrictions at the
present time his funeral service is to be attended by immediate family only on Friday 10th July 2020 at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn. Ronald's family would like to
thank everyone for their kind thoughts and messages at this sad time. Family flowers only please, and donations in memory of Ronald for Cancer Research UK may be given via www.cancerresearchuk.org
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard,
Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY
Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 1, 2020