|
|
OWEN
Ronald
of March passed away peacefully on 14th March 2020 at Morgana Court Care Home Porthcawl aged 83 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Janet, much loved Dad of Tim, Alastair and Greg and a dear Father-in-law, Grandad to his eight grandchildren and friend of many. Funeral service at St Peter's Church March on Friday 3rd April 2020 at 10.45am followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Royal Papworth Hospital Charity may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 25, 2020