TITMARSH Ronald Edward
peacefully on 14th November 2020 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, Ronald Edward (Ron). Dearly loved Husband of the late Bridget and a dear Brother, Brother-in-Law, Uncle, Great-Uncle and Great-Great-Uncle. Ron will be Greatly missed by all his family and friends. Due to government regulations there will be a private cremation service. Donations in memory of Ron for Diabetes UK may be sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 2, 2020