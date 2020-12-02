Home

Ronald TITMARSH

Ronald TITMARSH Notice
TITMARSH Ronald Edward

peacefully on 14th November 2020 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, Ronald Edward (Ron). Dearly loved Husband of the late Bridget and a dear Brother, Brother-in-Law, Uncle, Great-Uncle and Great-Great-Uncle. Ron will be Greatly missed by all his family and friends. Due to government regulations there will be a private cremation service. Donations in memory of Ron for Diabetes UK may be sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 2, 2020
