TOWNSHEND Ronald of March, passed away peacefully at Aria Court on 30th March 2020. Dearly loved Husband of Ena, much loved Dad of Sue, Didd, Jane and Elaine and a dear Father-in-law, Grandad, Great-Grandad, Great-Great-Grandad and friend of many. Due to the coronavirus a private family funeral will take place. A grand party for family and friends to celebrate Ron's life will be held when the current situation is over. Further enquiries to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 8, 2020