Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald TOWNSHEND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald TOWNSHEND

Notice Condolences

Ronald TOWNSHEND Notice
TOWNSHEND Ronald of March, passed away peacefully at Aria Court on 30th March 2020. Dearly loved Husband of Ena, much loved Dad of Sue, Didd, Jane and Elaine and a dear Father-in-law, Grandad, Great-Grandad, Great-Great-Grandad and friend of many. Due to the coronavirus a private family funeral will take place. A grand party for family and friends to celebrate Ron's life will be held when the current situation is over. Further enquiries to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -