WATERMAN
Ronald Charles (Ron)
Peacefully passed away after a short illness on 19th November 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving dad to Graeme, Karen, Helen and Jan, much loved and cherished grandad to Danny and a good friend to many. Ron will always be in the hearts and thoughts of all who knew him. Gone but not forgotten. His funeral service shall take place on Tuesday 8th December 2020 at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, are for Cancer Research UK and may be made at the service or sent direct to the charity in his memory. Sadly due to the current circumstances the family respectfully ask that only immediate family attend his service. For any further enquiries please contact W. Bailey & Son Funeral Directors. Tel: 01945 584762.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 2, 2020