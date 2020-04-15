Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Wisbech
Weasenham Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 2RY
01945 475495
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
12:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose BURNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose BURNS

Notice Condolences

Rose BURNS Notice
BURNS

Rose

passed away peacefully at The Chestnuts Residential Nursing Home, Wisbech, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of Tom Burns, father of the late Kelvin, grandmother of Nicholas, Melissa, Alex and Xuan, and great-grandmother of Lauren, Oliver and Rose.

Her funeral service is to be held at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Wednesday 22nd April at 12:30pm. This is a private affair, therefore family flowers only please. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -