BURNS
Rose
passed away peacefully at The Chestnuts Residential Nursing Home, Wisbech, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of Tom Burns, father of the late Kelvin, grandmother of Nicholas, Melissa, Alex and Xuan, and great-grandmother of Lauren, Oliver and Rose.
Her funeral service is to be held at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Wednesday 22nd April at 12:30pm. This is a private affair, therefore family flowers only please. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 15, 2020