JARVIS
Rosemary
Passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday 8th May, following a period of hospitalisation, aged 70. Beloved Wife of David, dearly loved Mum of Michael and Kathryn, spiritual "Sister" to Sally, Mother-in-law to Claire and Jonathon, and a devoted Granny to
Holly, Joe, Ellen and James. A good friend of many who will be sadly missed. The funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Church, Whittlesey on Wednesday 29th May at 1.30pm followed by interment at Whittlesey Cemetery at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Rosemary will go towards the maintenance of St Andrew's Church. Donations may be made in Church or sent to Michael Jarvis at 17 Beaumont Way, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, PE7 8DN.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 15, 2019