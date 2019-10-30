|
COOK
Rosie
of March passed away peacefully on 20th October 2019 at her home aged 48 years. Dearly loved Wife of Russell and a much loved Niece, Daughter-in-law, Sister-in-law, Aunt and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Wednesday 6th November 2019 at 2.30pm. At the family's request no black clothing please. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 30, 2019